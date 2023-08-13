Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .223.
  • In 51.9% of his 79 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (20.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.7%).
  • In 19 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 41
.252 AVG .197
.319 OBP .263
.317 SLG .314
6 XBH 11
1 HR 2
15 RBI 14
24/11 K/BB 25/10
4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.