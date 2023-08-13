Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .223.
- In 51.9% of his 79 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (20.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.7%).
- In 19 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.252
|AVG
|.197
|.319
|OBP
|.263
|.317
|SLG
|.314
|6
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|14
|24/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
