Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in 34 games this season (41.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33 of 82 games (40.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 40
.303 AVG .247
.333 OBP .296
.448 SLG .460
12 XBH 16
6 HR 8
26 RBI 24
34/8 K/BB 36/11
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
