You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nico Hoerner and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs ahead of their matchup at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 128 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .280/.337/.405 on the year.

Hoerner has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 108 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .331/.380/.561 on the season.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Ryu Stats

The Blue Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his third start of the season.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Aug. 7 4.0 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 118 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.339/.439 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 55 RBI (122 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.

He's slashing .297/.343/.426 on the year.

Merrifield heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

