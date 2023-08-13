Sunday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) and the Chicago Cubs (61-56) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET on August 13.

The probable starters are Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) for the Blue Jays and Jameson Taillon (7-6) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 7, Cubs 6.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have won in 25, or 44.6%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 16-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (593 total).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule