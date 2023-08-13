Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 24.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (34 of 74), with two or more RBI 14 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.265
|AVG
|.255
|.313
|OBP
|.346
|.508
|SLG
|.526
|15
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|23
|51/10
|K/BB
|49/17
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Ryu (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
