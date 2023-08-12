The Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) and Chicago White Sox (47-70) meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (1-1) for the Brewers and Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.

Scholtens is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Scholtens will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 2.8 innings per outing.

In nine of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 1.65, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.

Woodruff has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

