Brandon Woodruff will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) on Saturday, August 12 versus the Chicago White Sox (47-70), who will counter with Jesse Scholtens. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Brewers have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 60 times and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Brewers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games).

Milwaukee has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (34.6%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won five of 17 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

