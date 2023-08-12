How to Watch the White Sox vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Brice Turang and Elvis Andrus will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs White Sox Player Props
|Brewers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs White Sox Odds
|Brewers vs White Sox Prediction
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 128 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 485 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Scholtens has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.