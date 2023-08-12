Brice Turang and Elvis Andrus will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 128 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 485 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Scholtens has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland

