Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (47-70) and Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (1-1) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (34.6%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 5-12 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (485 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule