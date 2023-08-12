White Sox vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (47-70) and Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (1-1) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (34.6%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 5-12 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (485 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Xzavion Curry
|August 7
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Ian Hamilton
|August 11
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Javier Assad
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
