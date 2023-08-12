Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (.388 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Blue Jays.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.8% of his games this year (79 of 107), with multiple hits 36 times (33.6%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (8.4%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.293
|AVG
|.261
|.355
|OBP
|.313
|.430
|SLG
|.370
|19
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|35
|RBI
|24
|32/18
|K/BB
|34/14
|15
|SB
|12
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Bassitt (11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.87 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.232 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.