On Saturday, Ian Happ (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 78 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (69 of 113), with multiple hits 25 times (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 28.3% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (37.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .233 AVG .255 .352 OBP .384 .398 SLG .415 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 54/40 4 SB 5

