Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .215 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 47.0% of his 83 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 9.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this season (20.5%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 83 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 42
.178 AVG .248
.254 OBP .315
.267 SLG .425
3 XBH 10
3 HR 5
13 RBI 15
26/11 K/BB 20/10
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Woodruff (1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.65, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
