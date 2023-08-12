The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .226 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (17.9%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (3.8%), homering in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.

Andrus has driven home a run in 15 games this year (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 24.4% of his games this season (19 of 78), with two or more runs six times (7.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .258 AVG .197 .326 OBP .263 .325 SLG .314 6 XBH 11 1 HR 2 14 RBI 14 24/11 K/BB 25/10 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings