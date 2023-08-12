Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nico Hoerner and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI (126 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.335/.402 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 106 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 27 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .329/.379/.559 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (11-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 6 7.0 7 1 1 6 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 6.0 7 4 4 7 2 at Dodgers Jul. 25 5.0 4 2 2 6 4 vs. Padres Jul. 20 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 6.0 7 2 2 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 117 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .265/.339/.441 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .257/.323/.395 so far this year.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Guardians Aug. 9 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.