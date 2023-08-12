When the Toronto Blue Jays (65-53) and Chicago Cubs (60-56) match up at Rogers Centre on Saturday, August 12, Chris Bassitt will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while the Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound. The game will start at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cubs have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (11-6, 3.87 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Cubs and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 78 times and won 43, or 55.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 43-35 (55.1%).

Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 24 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 21-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +130 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.