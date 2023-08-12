Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (65-53) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (60-56) at 3:07 PM ET (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (11-6) for the Blue Jays and Justin Steele (13-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 21 of 46 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (588 total runs).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule