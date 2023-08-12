Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.338) this season, fueled by 111 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 133rd in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 78 of 104 games this season (75.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 104 games played this year, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (40.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.283
|AVG
|.263
|.353
|OBP
|.325
|.359
|SLG
|.348
|14
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|21
|36/20
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Woodruff (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.65 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.65, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
