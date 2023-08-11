Yan Gomes -- batting .263 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .272.

Gomes has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.2%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 32 games this year (41.0%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .273 AVG .271 .306 OBP .314 .432 SLG .442 11 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 29/6 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings