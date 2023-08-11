The Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) will look to Andruw Monasterio, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (47-69) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-10).

White Sox vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.43 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.

Kopech has five quality starts this year.

Kopech will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In three of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.42 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 23 games.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 21st, 1.048 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

