Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (35.1%) in those contests.

Chicago is 3-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 50 of its 115 chances.

In 13 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 22-39 19-27 28-41 34-51 13-17

