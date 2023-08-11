Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (47-69) and Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-10) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (35.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (479 total runs).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule