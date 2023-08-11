White Sox vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (47-69) and Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-10) will take the ball for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (35.1%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (479 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|W 7-4
|Michael Kopech vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Xzavion Curry
|August 7
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Ian Hamilton
|August 11
|Brewers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jameson Taillon
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
