Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Brewers Player Props
|White Sox vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Brewers
|White Sox vs Brewers Odds
|White Sox vs Brewers Prediction
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has five home runs and 17 walks while batting .167.
- In 10 of 40 games this year (25.0%), Thompson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in five games this season (12.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (7.5%).
- He has scored in 11 of 40 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.162
|AVG
|.167
|.279
|OBP
|.362
|.405
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|18/6
|K/BB
|20/10
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.