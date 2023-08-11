Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 53 of 89 games this year (59.6%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 89 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (21.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 31.5% of his games this year (28 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|49
|.218
|AVG
|.260
|.250
|OBP
|.309
|.269
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|36/6
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Burnes will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 21st, 1.048 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
