On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .254 with 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this year (57 of 91), with more than one hit 22 times (24.2%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (30.8%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .230 AVG .276 .317 OBP .345 .329 SLG .470 10 XBH 18 3 HR 7 19 RBI 19 43/19 K/BB 55/21 2 SB 3

