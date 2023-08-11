Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 78 of 112 games this season (69.6%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).
- In 29 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.9%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38.4% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.270
|AVG
|.272
|.327
|OBP
|.324
|.602
|SLG
|.530
|33
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|33
|53/12
|K/BB
|81/12
|4
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 21st, 1.048 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
