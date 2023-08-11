On Friday, Ian Happ (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 78 walks while batting .241.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 101st in slugging.

In 68 of 112 games this year (60.7%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (14.3%).

He has scored in 41 of 112 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 54 .233 AVG .250 .352 OBP .382 .398 SLG .413 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 54/40 4 SB 5

