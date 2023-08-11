Jose Berrios will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) on Friday, August 11 against the Chicago Cubs (59-56), who will answer with Javier Assad. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Cubs are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-7, 3.38 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 43, or 55.8%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 20-16 (55.6%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+280) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +150 - 2nd

