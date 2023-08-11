George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +125. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 11-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of its 115 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 27-28 24-27 35-29 39-39 20-17

