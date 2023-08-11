Cubs vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) and the Chicago Cubs (59-56) facing off at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.
The probable starters are Jose Berrios (9-7) for the Blue Jays and Javier Assad (1-2) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (582 total).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Javier Assad vs Bryce Elder
|August 6
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
|August 7
|@ Mets
|L 11-2
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|August 8
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 9
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs David Peterson
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Javier Assad vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
