Friday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) and the Chicago Cubs (59-56) facing off at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.

The probable starters are Jose Berrios (9-7) for the Blue Jays and Javier Assad (1-2) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (582 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule