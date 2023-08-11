Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- batting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.377) and total hits (104) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 64 of 84 games this season (76.2%), including 29 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44.0% of his games this year, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.335
|AVG
|.318
|.386
|OBP
|.367
|.576
|SLG
|.520
|23
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|23
|28/14
|K/BB
|28/13
|11
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-7) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
