The Chicago Bears at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6000.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Bears games went over the point total.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one away from home.

When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (131.9 per game).

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In 17 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (43.0 per game) and four TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards recorded 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of August 11 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.