Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 75 of 106 games this season (70.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (14.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 40 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (40.6%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.257
|AVG
|.245
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.482
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|30
|35/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.