Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 110 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 77 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 103 games played this year, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.3% of his games this year, Benintendi has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (4.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (41 of 103), with two or more runs seven times (6.8%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|55
|.283
|AVG
|.263
|.351
|OBP
|.325
|.361
|SLG
|.348
|14
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|21
|35/19
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Burnes goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
