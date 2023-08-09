The New York Yankees (59-55) and Chicago White Sox (46-69) square off on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Luis Severino (2-6) for the Yankees and Mike Clevinger (4-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (2-6, 7.74 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-5, 3.72 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .246 batting average against him.

Clevinger is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season.

Clevinger will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Yankees

He will take the hill against a Yankees offense that ranks 29th in the league with 864 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .405 (17th in the league) with 158 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Clevinger has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees' Severino (2-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Friday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.74 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .327 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Luis Severino vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.386) and 126 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 6-for-22 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over five innings.

