White Sox vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 9
The New York Yankees (59-55) and Chicago White Sox (46-69) square off on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The probable starters are Luis Severino (2-6) for the Yankees and Mike Clevinger (4-5) for the White Sox.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (2-6, 7.74 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-5, 3.72 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger
- Clevinger (4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .246 batting average against him.
- Clevinger is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season.
- Clevinger will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mike Clevinger vs. Yankees
- He will take the hill against a Yankees offense that ranks 29th in the league with 864 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .405 (17th in the league) with 158 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Clevinger has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- The Yankees' Severino (2-6) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Friday.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.74 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .327 in 13 games this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In 13 starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Luis Severino vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.386) and 126 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 6-for-22 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over five innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.