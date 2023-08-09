Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Yankees on August 9, 2023
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the New York Yankees-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.