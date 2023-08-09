In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 9, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (59-55) match up with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (46-69). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+100). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (2-6, 7.74 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (4-5, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the White Sox and Yankees matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a 37-24 record (winning 60.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.2%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 22-42 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.