Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees hit the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Mike Clevinger, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 470 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Clevinger (4-5) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Clevinger has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Jameson Taillon 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Kyle Hendricks

