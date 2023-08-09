Nico Hoerner -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 77 of 105 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits 35 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 34 games this season (32.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 48 .293 AVG .256 .355 OBP .305 .430 SLG .355 19 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 32/18 K/BB 33/12 15 SB 11

Mets Pitching Rankings