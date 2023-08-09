Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while batting .259.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 15% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has an RBI in 36 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .285 AVG .231 .350 OBP .333 .500 SLG .392 22 XBH 15 10 HR 7 35 RBI 20 50/19 K/BB 58/27 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings