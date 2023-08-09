On Wednesday, August 9 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets (51-62) host the Chicago Cubs (59-55) at Citi Field. David Peterson will get the nod for the Mets, while Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Cubs.

The Cubs have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mets (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.20 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cubs' matchup versus the Mets but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Mets with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 38 (55.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 38-31 (winning 55.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mets have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cubs have won in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cubs have won 20 of 45 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 2nd

