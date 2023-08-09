How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Francisco Lindor and Mike Tauchman will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs meet at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 579 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.0 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- In 14 starts, Hendricks has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
