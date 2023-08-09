Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 59.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (32-22).

Chicago has gone 26-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).

The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-49-4).

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 27-27 24-27 35-28 39-39 20-16

