On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .447 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .331 with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 27 walks.

Bellinger is batting .625 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 64 of 83 games this year (77.1%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 83), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.6% of his games this season, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 59.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (18.1%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .335 AVG .326 .386 OBP .377 .576 SLG .535 23 XBH 13 9 HR 8 33 RBI 23 28/14 K/BB 26/13 11 SB 6

