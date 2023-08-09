The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (45 of 71), with multiple hits 16 times (22.5%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Morel has had an RBI in 32 games this year (45.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 53.5% of his games this season (38 of 71), with two or more runs eight times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .265 AVG .264 .313 OBP .357 .508 SLG .528 15 XBH 15 8 HR 9 32 RBI 21 51/10 K/BB 44/16 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings