Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .268.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.273
|AVG
|.264
|.306
|OBP
|.309
|.432
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|21
|29/6
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.60 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
