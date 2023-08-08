On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .268.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has driven in a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .273 AVG .264 .306 OBP .309 .432 SLG .432 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 22 RBI 21 29/6 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings