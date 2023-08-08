Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Clarke Schmidt, who will start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-150). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (34.7%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won eight of its 26 games, or 30.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 113 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-29 22-39 19-27 27-40 33-50 13-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.