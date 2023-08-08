The Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will turn to Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) to help defeat Kahleah Copper (seventh in league, 19.2) and the Chicago Sky (12-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sky vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 88 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-9.6)

Chicago (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Sky vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has 14 wins in 26 games against the spread this year.

Chicago has seen 13 of its 26 games go over the point total.

Sky Performance Insights

With 81 points per game on offense, the Sky rank sixth in the WNBA. On defense, they surrender 83.4 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA with 33.2 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 34.6 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sky are averaging 13.7 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sky rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.3%. They rank fourth in the league by sinking 7.9 three-pointers per contest.

When it comes to defending three-pointers, things are clicking for the Sky, who are giving up 6.3 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and a 32.9% shooting percentage from three-point land (third-best).

So far this season, Chicago has taken 69.0% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's buckets. It has shot 31.0% threes (26.3% of the team's baskets).

