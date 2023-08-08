The Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) to help them beat Kahleah Copper (seventh in league, 19.2) and the Chicago Sky (12-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sky have covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

The Lynx are 14-13-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has an ATS record of 8-8 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

A total of 13 out of the Sky's 26 games this season have hit the over.

Lynx games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.