Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 76 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 34 games this season (32.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.4%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|47
|.293
|AVG
|.256
|.355
|OBP
|.306
|.430
|SLG
|.357
|19
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|32/18
|K/BB
|32/12
|15
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.42 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 6.60 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
