Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .220 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in 39 of 81 games this season (48.1%), including multiple hits six times (7.4%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.0% of his games this year, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (21.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.188
|AVG
|.248
|.266
|OBP
|.315
|.281
|SLG
|.425
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|23/11
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (7-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
